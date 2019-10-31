Daniel Hudson on getting the last out of the World Series against the Houston Astros: “I’ll never forget this moment”
Video Details
Daniel Hudson strikes out Michael Brantley on a 3-2 pitch to clinch the World Series for the Nationals. He speaks 1-on-1 with FOX's Ken Rosenthal following the Nationals 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.
