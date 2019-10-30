Astros manager A.J. Hinch explains how the ‘unpredictability’ of a Game 7 affects his decision to potentially pitch Gerrit Cole
With everything on the line, the Houston Astros have to consider all of their options. Manager AJ Hinch spoke with our Ken Rosenthal to break down the unpredictability of a Game 7 and whether he could turn to Gerrit Cole out of the bullpen.
