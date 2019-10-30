A-Rod: Umpires got controversial Trea Turner interference call wrong
Video Details
Alex Rodriguez has been involved in a controversial interference call of his own in the postseason and said the umpires got the Trea Turner call wrong in World Series Game 6.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879