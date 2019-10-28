Joe Smith following first career World Series appearance: ‘We’re in a really good spot’
Astros reliever Joe Smith's 782 career appearances were the most by any active player without an appearance in the World Series. That was until he pitched in Game 5 against the Nationals. He told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal after the game that Houston is now in the driver's seat in the Fall Classic.
