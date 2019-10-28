Verlander can end it, Strasburg can extend it | MLB on FOX crew on World Series Game 6
Astros hurler Justin Verlander seeks his first-ever World Series win and the Nationals' Stephen Strasburg looks to keep on rolling this postseason. With Houston one win from a world title, the massive pitching match-up looms large.
