Alex Bregman breaks down the Astros Game 5 win of the World Series
Video Details
Astros 3B Alex Bregman has some fun with the MLB on FOX crew, talking about dirty shirts, superstitions and cigars. Bregman also breaks down how Houston approached the news that Max Scherzer would not start Game 5.
