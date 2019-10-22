MLB to investigate Astros assistant GM incident — Ken Rosenthal on potential punishment
After the Astros clinched the AL pennant, several reporters said that Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman directed inappropriate remarks toward a female reporter. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports on MLB's current investigation and punishment Houston may face.
