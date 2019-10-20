Gerrit Cole: Jose Altuve ‘is a gift from God’
Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole had high praise for ALCS Game 6 hero Jose Altuve, telling our MLB on FOX crew there's nobody else he'd rather have at the plate in the game-winning situation that sent Houston to its second World Series in 3 years.
