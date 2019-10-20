The Houston Astros celebrate 2019 American League Pennant, Altuve named MVP
Video Details
Watch the full trophy presentation as the Houston Astros celebrate winning the 2019 American League Pennant., with Jose Altuve named MVP of the ALCS. They will move on to face the Washington Nationals in the World Series, Houston's second World Series appearance in three seasons.
