Big Papi sets roadmap for a Yankees ALCS comeback: ‘They need a leader’
Former Red Sox legend David Ortiz knows a thing or two about erasing seemingly insurmountable ALCS deficits. He imparted his wisdom on the Yankees, who need to beat the Astros on three straight nights to reach the World Series.
