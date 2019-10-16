Jose Altuve: Gerrit Cole is playing ‘out of his mind’
Astros All-Star 2B Jose Altuve with MLB on FOX talks about how unstoppable Gerrit Cole is as well as his approach at the plate during his 1st inning home run.
