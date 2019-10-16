Gerrit Cole on pitching without his best stuff after Houston wins Game 3 of the ALCS
Video Details
Astros SP Gerrit Cole breaks down how he shut down the vaunted Yankees lineup, despite not having good command. Houston wins Game 3 of the ALCS and now leads the series 2-1.
