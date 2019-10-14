Alex Bregman on ALCS Game 2 win: ‘There was no losing this game’
Astros slugger Alex Bregman spoke with FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal about Houston's huge ALCS Game 2 win and the confident infielder said there was no way his team was going to lose going back to New York.
