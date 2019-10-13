Big Papi: ‘The Astros offense was a Triple-A team’ in ALCS Game 1
David Ortiz was less than impressed with the Astros normally high-powered offense, which got shut out in ALCS Game 1 at home. He said they will have to be much better going forward to take down the Yankees and advance to the World Series.
