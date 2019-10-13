A-Rod, Big Papi pick Yankees to top Astros in star-studded ALCS
Video Details
The MLB on FOX crew makes its picks in a much-anticipated ALCS. While there was no consensus, former rivals Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz agree that the Yankees will top the Astros and advance to the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879