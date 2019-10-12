Which team has the more ‘savage’ lineup: Astros or Yankees? | MLB on FOX
Video Details
The Yankees lineup has been called savage by its manager, but the Astros lineup ain't too shabby either. The MLB on FOX crew breaks down which high-powered lineup has the advantage in the ALCS.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879