Who’s to blame for Dodgers collapse: Kershaw, Roberts, or the front office? | MLB on FOX
Video Details
The Dodgers' 106 regular-season wins are the most ever by a team that didn't at least reach the League Championship Series. The MLB on FOX crew analyzes who is most to blame for the team's NLDS collapse against the Nationals.
