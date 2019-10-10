Anthony Rendon: ‘You could see it with the Dodgers and their morale, and the fans… we wanted to pounce on it’
Video Details
- Anthony Rendon
- Clayton Kershaw
- Howie Kendrick
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Washington Nationals
-
Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon on the team's approach against Clayton Kershaw and how the team continued to fight, while also staying loose and calling Howie Kendrick an old man.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879