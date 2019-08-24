Ken Rosenthal talks Yankees 40-man roster and Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- Ben Heller
- Dellin Betances
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Jordan Montgomery
- Jordan Montgomery
- Josh Donaldson
- Luis Severino
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- NL
- NL East
- Seattle Mariners
-
Ken Rosenthal reports on news from around the league inlcuding Dodgers Prospect Gavin Lux, Yankees 40 man roster, Braves Josh Donaldson and Mariners Jared Sandberg managerial position
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618