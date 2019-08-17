Alex Bregman: What has made Astros infielder a superstar in the making | MLB on FOX
Video Details
Alex Bregman has established himself as a star for the Astros. The MLB on FOX crew talks with his teammates to find out what makes him so special.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618