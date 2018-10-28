Magic Johnson joins MLB on FOX, celebrates signing LeBron, proclaims: ‘I’m gonna get another superstar next year!’
Lakers legend and current president of basketball operations Magic Johnson joined the MLB on FOX crew before World Series Game 4 to talk about the Dodgers' epic Game 3 win, luring LeBron James to the purple and gold, and what's next for the Lakers.
