- --has a good player for a long time. Most people probably didn't notice it, because he played for the Marlins-- sorry, D-Train. But you know, you look at it, how do you go from being a really, really good player to an absolute star and probably an MVP winner?

- Yeah, well it's called maturity. He's now 26, KB, and the thing about him is he is a great hitter, but with power. Right? He's not just a power hitter. And he's aggressive, but he's not reckless. And he's one of the rare breeds in today's game, a left handed hitter who can actually dominate left handed pitching. He hit .370 after the All-Star break against left handed pitching.

But to me, what's great, is he's six foot three, 195 pounds, and he has great leverage in the strike zone. He can hit the ball the other way. He's a hybrid between an Ichiro and a Darryl Strawberry, who can hit the ball in the seats, both right center and left center, but can also beat you the other way with a base hit. He is a handful, and he will be the MVP.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Talk about his bat being in the zone for a long time. What does that mean?

- So when you have that type of leverage, again, Darryl Strawberry is a perfect example. He was six foot six, Yelich is six foot three. But what it means is when you swing the bat all the way here, it means that if there's off speed, those are the ones that you can go big fly to right center. He led the league in home runs to center field. Again, it is a lethal weapon to take a fastball away, as Big Papi, you've done it for so many years over the Monster, and be able to take your best pitch and make it be a home run. That's what Yelich can do.

- Papi, you noticed something about his legs, too, and what he does against certain pitches, right? Let's look at this videotape first, because this is a good pick up by you. What are you seeing with his lower half and his feet?

DAVID ORTIZ: I love the fact, Kevin, that he never left his powerhouse. Your back leg, the way you lined up, everything, is where the power comes from. And if you look at the samurai, he never left the house, he never traveled. He just stayed there, so--

- So, yeah, show us here.

- The minute he loaded, right, his powerhouse, which is his back legs, never go anywhere, it stayed there. He let the ball travel there, and then, like Alex say, he had the leverage to stay in the strike zone for so long. So now, anything that is middle, away, he going to hit it for power. That's why he lead the league in home run to center field.

- That back leg. Frank, what else about Yelich?

- I want to say one thing, both of you hit it. He uses the whole field, but he's not afraid to let the ball get deep in the zone. And that's why he's so great, and he can go line in the line. What I like about him, though, is he can do it all. He can run very well. He can hit for power. He's clutch, he's tough minded.

But the biggest key for me this year for him, he left Miami, a hitters' nightmare, to a hitting park in Milwaukee, which is a dream. I mean, it's a great place to hit, and now you've seen his whole game develop. Multi power, this guy's an MVP this year. He sold me the last weekend of the year, in the clutch, when the Milwaukee Brewers needed him.