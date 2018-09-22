- Mike, the last pitcher to throw a no-hitter in a clincher was Mike Scott for the Astros in 1986. Did you think you had a shot?

- A little bit there. They were just really aggressive today. So I was just kind of being aggressive early with them and making them get their contact. I felt like they were early, and but that pitch to Franco, or whoever it was that got the hit, but I knew that I had that kind of stuff today in the bullpen, so I just kind of took it from there. We had a good game plan, we didn't back away. We knew they might have been a little aggressive, which they were. So we just kind of filled up the zone, and yeah, the slider was working, the curve ball, change-up, everything. So yeah, I kind of had some no-hit stuff there, but just a great, great way to end the game.

- Last night, today-- you knew what was at stake. How difficult was it to control your emotions--

- Whoo!

- I was asking-- how difficult was it for you to control your emotions, knowing everything that could happen today?

- It was pretty nerve-wracking, to be honest with you. Just watching the game last night-- it was a terrific game. Just knowing how hard these guys were battling for today, like you said, just knowing you can't get too pumped up. You got to make your pitches, really concentrate out there. And that's basically what we did. I didn't get too overwhelmed, which I might have been in the past.

And I just might have went out there and just throwing instead of pitching, but I kind of calmed myself down after the first. I had a clean first inning. I just settled down out there today and really sought the zone. I had a good off-speed all day. The fastball was coming off good, so I didn't really get too over-hyped. Maybe there in the last inning, I might have gotten a little over-excited, but other than that, just kind of tried to take control of the whole game, which was a total outcome.

- You got the big ovation when you came out. You're on the bench. It looked like you were emotional. What was going through your mind?

- Just so much. These fans have been amazing all year. Just to get that kind of ovation, just knowing what this game means to us was pretty special. And to sit in there, I don't think I have any more fingernails, just sitting there watching the game. I mean, that's how it's been all year, though. I mean, these guys have been battling all year, last inning especially. Yeah, I mean, it's just been a great ball game. That's the way the Braves have been playing all year. The bullpen shut it down there at the end. So it's just an overall great win, and we're just excited to celebrate here for the first time in a while.

- Mike, congratulations. Enjoy the playoffs.

- Thank you.