- Well, Manny Machado, earlier we heard from Ken Rosenthal and his sources. I want to hear from you and your sources. The Orioles said they would try to keep you in the loop about any trade talks. What do you know at this hour?

- As of right now, nothing yet, you know. But obviously things could change. But you know, I'm just trying to enjoy this moment, not even try to think about that for a couple of hours.

- Now, this season, you've moved back to your favorite position, your natural position, shortstop. How do you feel about that position for the rest of this season and beyond?

- I love it, man. I feel like I've been-- like a kid at a candy store, you know, again just happy, excited to be back out there. That's always where my passion's been. And I've been loving it so far. My game's been a lot better. I've been, you know, just enjoying the game. You know, I mean, I'm living a dream right now. I'm living a dream.

- Well, Manny, how much did you think about all the trade rumors? I know you try not to pay attention. But it's hard to actually block it all out. What's it been like for the last month? What's it like tonight to play when you don't know what your next destination is?

- Well, put on that jersey once again, like I do every night, try to enjoy every moment, try to soak it in when I come out here. And at the end of the day, once I step on this field, you know, I could just let it [INAUDIBLE]. I could be myself. I don't have to think about anything other than playing baseball, doing what I love, enjoying myself for everyone that's here.

I mean, can't get any better than this to be around all these big leaguers, try to talk to them All Stars, pick their brains, try to see how they pitch me, try to see I could get a little information on them, which I probably won't. But you know, just to chit chat with them, you know, it's always a great experience.

- Manny, thanks. By the way, how do you like Los Angeles this time of year?

- Never been. Never been around this time. We'll see.

- Have fun tonight. Thank you.

- Thank you.

