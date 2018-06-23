Full Count: Ken Rosenthal on Adam Duvall’s surprising trade interest
Adam Duvall is receiving surprising trade interest even though his batting avg is just around .200
HOST: So you think batting average matters? Well, the Reds are drawing a surprising amount of trade interest in outfielder Adam Duvall, even though he is hitting just 2-0-2. Duvall is a two-time 30 homer man, a two-time Gold Glove finalist, and he is one of the game's unluckiest hitters this season. He also is earning just $645,000, with three years of control remaining after this one.
Now, the Reds probably would not get a ton in return for Duvall, but they've got two other outfielders, making him expendable. Those corner outfielders would be Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices