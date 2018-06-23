HOST: So you think batting average matters? Well, the Reds are drawing a surprising amount of trade interest in outfielder Adam Duvall, even though he is hitting just 2-0-2. Duvall is a two-time 30 homer man, a two-time Gold Glove finalist, and he is one of the game's unluckiest hitters this season. He also is earning just $645,000, with three years of control remaining after this one.

Now, the Reds probably would not get a ton in return for Duvall, but they've got two other outfielders, making him expendable. Those corner outfielders would be Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker.