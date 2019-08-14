Pittsburgh chases series sweep against Los Angeles

Pittsburgh Pirates (50-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-63, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (3-8, 5.23 ERA) Angels: Dillon Peters (2-1, 3.45 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.

The Angels are 29-30 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .327, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .430.

The Pirates have gone 26-37 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .341. The Pirates won the last meeting 10-7. Trevor Williams earned his fifth victory and Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Taylor Cole took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 67 extra base hits and is batting .296. Justin Upton is 6-for-28 with a double, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bell leads the Pirates with 70 extra base hits and is batting .288. Jose Osuna is 11-for-31 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .211 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).