We didn’t get have Opening Day on Thursday, but we do still have baseball.

FS1 is throwing it back on Thursday night with two World Series Game 7s.

First up, we relive Game 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians.

Article continues below ...

Nothing better than a Game 7 in sports🙏 Rewatch a couple of classics tonight on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/NgKG43uAj5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 26, 2020

We’ll kick it off with one of A-Rod and Frank Thomas’ favorite opening day memories.

And folks, we’ve got ourselves a little rivalry on our hands.

A little friendly competition 😂

A-Rod & Frank Thomas reflect on the time they faced each other on Opening Day in 1996.@kevinburkhardt | @AROD | @TheBigHurt_35 pic.twitter.com/ofbJ9GJJZZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 26, 2020

Batter’s up! Chicago wasted no time. Dexter Fowler homered early to give the Cubs the lead.

Fun fact: Fowler, with his big hit, became the first player ever to hit a lead-off home run in a World Series Game 7.

Stay tuned for live updates.