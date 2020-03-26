Follow Live: Tune into FS1 to relive Game 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians

We didn’t get have Opening Day on Thursday, but we do still have baseball.

FS1 is throwing it back on Thursday night with two World Series Game 7s.

First up, we relive Game 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians.

We’ll kick it off with one of A-Rod and Frank Thomas’ favorite opening day memories.

And folks, we’ve got ourselves a little rivalry on our hands.

Batter’s up! Chicago wasted no time. Dexter Fowler homered early to give the Cubs the lead.

Fun fact: Fowler, with his big hit, became the first player ever to hit a lead-off home run in a World Series Game 7.

 

Stay tuned for live updates.