Kershaw scheduled to return Thursday against Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to return to the rotation on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

”I don’t really have a number (of pitches), but I think he’s fine to go deep (Thursday) depending on how he’s throwing,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

Kershaw pitched a four-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and will take his place in the rotation without making a minor-league rehab start.

Kershaw last pitched May 1 at Arizona when he gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in a 4-3 loss.

Kershaw is 3-5 against the Phillies with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.

