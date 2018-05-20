Hill on DL for 2nd time with blister; Kershaw throws ‘pen

WASHINGTON (AP) Rich Hill went back on the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ disabled list, a day after a blister burst on his left middle finger, and ace Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session for the first time since getting hurt.

Hill lasted just two pitches when he started the second game of a doubleheader against Washington on Saturday.

”Four weeks is fair to get back on a major league mound,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday.

Article continues below ...

The 38-year-old left-hander also was on the DL because of the blister from April 15 through May 7.

Kershaw has been on the DL since May 6 with left biceps tendinitis. He threw about 30 pitches Sunday.

”It was really encouraging,” Roberts said. ”Real good intensity.”

Kershaw used his entire mix of pitches. He will throw another bullpen session before the Dodgers decide the next step in his rehabilitation.

Los Angeles recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City to take Hill’s roster spot and optioned right-hander Yimi Garcia to the Triple-A farm team. He had been brought up as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball