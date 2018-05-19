Dodgers, Nationals to play doubleheader after rainout

WASHINGTON — The rain will eventually stop and baseball will eventually return to Nationals Park.

Probably.

The Washington Nationals were washed out yet again Friday night when they attempted to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington has played just 5 1/2 innings of baseball since completing their game on Sunday.

Ever-optimistic despite the forecast, the teams are scheduled to play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday with games scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

“Pretty confident,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Saturday’s twin bill. “Whether we have to delay a little bit the first game and make a long day even longer potentially. I think we’re confident we’ll get all three in this weekend.”

If weather claims one or both of Saturday’s games, the teams will (try to) play a doubleheader Sunday.

While the Dodgers (17-26) played Thursday and snapped a six-game losing streak with a win in Miami, the streaking Nationals (24-18) have been idle since their game Tuesday night against the visiting New York Yankees was suspended in the sixth inning with the score 3-3.

“The one day off is nice,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before Friday’s game was postponed a couple of hours before it was supposed to begin. “But now it’s getting a little bit to where we want to play, but the weather’s not cooperating, so that’s out of our hands.”

The Dodgers’ Ross Stripling (0-1, 2.20 ERA) opposes Tanner Roark (2-3, 3.33) in the first game on Saturday. Stripling is 0-1 lifetime in two games against Washington with a 21.60 ERA.

In his last start, he left with the lead after allowing two runs and six hits, with a career-high seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to the Reds.

Roark allowed a run and four hits in seven innings of a no-decision last time out, at Arizona.

Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.69) will start the second game for the Nationals. He hasn’t pitched since May 11. The two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is making a strong case for No. 3.

He has won six straight decisions and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any start. Scherzer leads the majors with 14 strikeouts per nine innings and has held opponents to a .116 batting average in four home starts this season.

Scherzer is 4-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) against the Dodgers.

Martinez was asked before Friday’s postponement whether he was considering withholding Scherzer if it looked like the game might start and then be delayed.

“You want to tell Max that?” Martinez said. “He’s already been in my office like four times. According to him, he’ll pitch five innings and if it rains, we’ll be all good. It’s his day and he’s ready.”

Scherzer will be opposed by Rich Hill (1-2, 6.20). In his last start, Hill allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings of a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. In five games against the Nationals, Hill is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA.

Los Angeles made a move to bolster their bullpen Friday, claiming right-hander Erik Goeddel off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. He was 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in five games with Seattle.

“I know he’s a former Bruin. He’s pitched well,” Roberts said of the former UCLA pitcher. “I don’t know a whole lot about him. … I just kind of learned this. I’m going to dig in on him.”

Roberts said left-hander Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) will return from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.