Canning scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-62, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (4-5, 5.06 ERA) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-6, 4.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday.

The Angels are 29-29 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .434 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a .665 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 25-37 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .336. The Pirates won the last meeting 10-2. Mitch Keller earned his first victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jose Suarez registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is slugging .665. Justin Upton is 5-for-26 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 30 home runs and has 95 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .198 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Rookie Davis: (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).