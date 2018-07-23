A’s add weapon with Familia as they head into Texas heat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Newly acquired reliever Jeurys Familia arrived at his new home clubhouse on Sunday for his first game with the Oakland Athletics roughly an hour before the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants in game three of the Bay Bridge Series.

Familia is likely to be plenty settled in with the Athletics as they head south to Arlington to begin a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Park.

Oakland will send left-hander Brett Anderson (1-2, 6.08 ERA) to the hill in Monday’s series opener while the Rangers will counter with left-hander Cole Hamels (5-8, 4.36).

Familia got to the Athletics in the nick of time, adding a live, rested arm to an Oakland bullpen worn down from an 11-inning win over the Giants on Saturday. The A’s acquired the former All-Star, who had 51 saves in 2016 and 17 this season, from the Mets on Saturday.

“We’re two games into the (second half) and it feels like we’ve played 20 in a row,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said prior to Sunday’s game.

Familia (5-4) got his first taste of action for Oakland in the ninth inning of the A’s 6-5 win against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. He entered with the game tied at 5-5 and allowed one hit and struck out one in a two-inning stint, earning the win when Matt Chapman’s single in the bottom of the 10th drove home Marcus Semien.

Familia is a key addition to an A’s bullpen that is a major league-best 39-0 this season when leading after seven innings.

“That’s one of the reasons that you bring in an elite arm like (Familia’s),” Melvin said. “It’s not going to be every day that guys are available. It will be great to have him here, whether it’s the eighth or seventh, whatever it may be.”

The Rangers are ready for Oakland after beating Cleveland 5-0 at home on Sunday afternoon to salvage the final game of the two teams’ three-game series. Yovani Gallardo and three relievers allowed a combined five hits while Rougned Odor went 3 for 3 with a home run along with three RBIs and Ryan Rua added a two-run dinger in the victory.

The outing was a complete reversal of form of Gallardo, who turned in his best start of the season. In his last start against the Red Sox on July 10, he allowed a season-high six runs on seven hits in a loss.

“I felt good — I had command of all my pitches and could throw to both sides of the plate,” said Gallardo, who allowed three of the hits in six solid innings. “With the heat today, I was able to attack the plate. Everything was working today, and I was able to get some quick outs. I was able to make the adjustment needed during the game.”

Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list July 8 and is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA in two starts since his return. He was 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA in four starts before he was placed on the DL May 19 with a strained right shoulder. He was signed by the A’s to a minor league contract March 19 and began the season at Triple-A Nashville.

Anderson had a no-decision in his most recent start, a 4-3 A’s win at San Francisco on July 14. He is 1-4 with a save and a 6.02 ERA in 11 games, including eight starts, in his career against Texas and has not faced the Rangers since June 16, 2015, when he had a no-decision for Los Angeles in a 3-2 loss at Texas.

Hamels will make his 20th start of the season in Monday contest. He leads qualifying Texas starters in starts (19) and ERA (4.36) and despite getting the win in his last outing (on July 13 at Baltimore), has gone 1-2 with a 9.53 ERA in past four starts to see his season ERA rise from 3.41 to 4.36, highest since April 24.

Hamels is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA in nine games, all of them starts, in his career versus Oakland, recording quality starts in 5 of 9 outings. He has faced the A’s twice this season, once in Oakland and once in Arlington, going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA with five walks and 16 strikeouts.