Knizner: ‘The more experience I get, the more I can slow the game down’
Video Details
Andrew Knizner on getting comfortable in the big leagues: "I really wasn't able to settle down at the plate until that second time I got called up when I knew I was going to be up for a month. ... The more experience I get, the more I can slow the game down."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.