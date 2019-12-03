Allen: ‘My mantra right now is to get better every single time I’m in the net’
Jake Allen on tying Jaroslav Halak for second-most shutouts in Blues history: "I had no idea I was tied for anything there. Not a big deal to me. It was a good win — a shutout's a bonus on top of it. Hopefully get a few more in the career, so I'm not too worried about it."
