Allen: ‘My mantra right now is to get better every single time I’m in the net’

Video Details

Jake Allen on tying Jaroslav Halak for second-most shutouts in Blues history: "I had no idea I was tied for anything there. Not a big deal to me. It was a good win — a shutout's a bonus on top of it. Hopefully get a few more in the career, so I'm not too worried about it."

More Videos »