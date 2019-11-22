Berube: Binnington ‘did a good job of making the saves when he had to’ vs. Flames
Craig Berube on the Blues helping Jordan Binnington finish the job in the third period: "I thought our guys did a good job of understanding that — shut the door on 'em and get Binner the shutout. Well deserved. I thought he was good tonight."
