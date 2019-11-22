Binnington: It was ‘pretty special’ to pay tribute to CuJo with a shutout
Video Details
- Calgary Flames
- Central
- Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Robert Thomas
- Robert Thomas
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Darren Pang to Jordan Binnington: "Boy, you looked good in those pads and the gloves and the equipment." Binner: "I wish I could say the same about that jacket, but I appreciate it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879