Colton Parayko on what the Blues need to do to hold late leads
Video Details
- Colton Parayko
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- Vancouver Canucks
- West
- West
- West, Central
- West, Pacific
-
Colton Parayko on how the Blues can do a better job of holding late leads: "Just continue to stay with our gameplan. It's not easy to win in this league, so just make sure that we stay focused — just don't take any lead for granted, just continue to push."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879