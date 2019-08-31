Wong on Cards playing five games in 50 hours: ‘This is what you play 162 games for’
Kolten Wong on the St. Louis Cardinals playing two straight doubleheaders, then coming back and playing a day game on Monday: "This is what you play 162 games for — tough stretches like this where it tests you not just physically but mentally."
