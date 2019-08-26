Wacha on Carpenter: ‘He turned it on’
Video Details
Michael Wacha says the St. Louis Cardinals' bats gave him a nice cushion on the mound. He credits Matt Carpenter for his big day: "He turned it on... He had some big hits for us in some big spots... Really good to see."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618