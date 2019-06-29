Wacha on back-to-back home run pitches: ‘Wish I could’ve had them back’
- Eric Hosmer
- Fernando Tatis Jr.
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Michael Wacha
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Michael Wacha says his execution was strong Friday, but made a few mistakes on back-to-back home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer: "Those two pitches... Wish I could've had them back."
