Armstrong: Blues should be prepared for a big bucket of cold water
Doug Armstrong on coach Craig Berube's challenge of keeping the Blues from dwelling on their Stanley Cup win: "Craig and his staff are going to have a big bucket of cold ice water, pouring that on the guys every day."
