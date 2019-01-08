Binnington on shutout win: ‘I’m a pretty calm guy…I’m excited on the inside’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Philadelphia Flyers
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jordan Binnington was excited — even though he didn't show it — about his shutout win against the Flyers on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618