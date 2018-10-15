Yeo on fixing third period woes: ‘We have a group that’s capable of it’
Mike Yeo says the St. Louis Blues need to make improvements when the game is on the line: "We just have to be better. We have a group that's capable of it, so we just have to fix it."
