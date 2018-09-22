WATCH: Big City comes through in the clutch against Giants
- Matt Adams
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Paul DeJong
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
Matt Adams had a pinch-hit, go-ahead double in the eighth inning and both Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina made standout defensive plays as the Cardinals defeated the Giants on Friday night.
