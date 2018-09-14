Gomber after loss to Dodgers: ‘I was prepared and it just didn’t work out’
Video Details
Austin Gomber after taking his first loss as a major leaguer: "I think so far since I've been in the rotation, I've given us a chance to win, and tonight I didn't. Five days from now, hopefully we're having a different conversation."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices