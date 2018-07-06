Bader on victory over the Giants: ‘It’s a really good day for the team’
Harrison Bader was a triple shy of the cycle, and says the Cardinals need to build off of this win: "The biggest thing is when you're winning and you're playing well, to carry that momentum."
