Ryan O’Reilly on joining Blues: ‘I feel like I have a spark in me now’
Video Details
Ryan O'Reilly has no regrets from his time with the Sabres. Now he's ready to lead the St. Louis Blues back to the playoffs: "I feel like I have a spark in me now.
