National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 3 Live Updates, Scores: Chargers, Commanders Looking For Early Upsets Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We're in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but the pressure is already on for a few teams.

In Buffalo, the Bills host an 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers team that has arguably been the biggest disappointment in football. The Washington Commanders will also look to get out of an 0-2 spot when they host the Seattle Seahawks, who'll welcome back Sam Darnold. Washington, meanwhile, will be without Jayden Daniels.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup, and the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between two of the AFC's top teams from last season.

In the later slate, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's third game ever played in Brazil.

Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's games.

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Sort By Oldest 11:49a ET Live Scoreboards: 1:56p ET Interception Of The Year? 1:48p ET Aaron Rodgers Has Best 1st Quarter In Years 1:32p ET Commanders Go Up After Forcing Turnover 1:26p ET Dolphins RB De'Von Achane Departs Game vs. Chiefs 1:22p ET Chargers' Upset Bid Off To Good Start 1:12p ET Steelers' Offense Back On Track? 11:49a ET Who's In, Who's Out

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