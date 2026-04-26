NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Highlights From Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Highlights From Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

Updated: Apr 26, 2026 - 4:12 PM ET

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. 

Tyler Reddick was awarded the provisional pole for today's race after qualifying was rained out Saturday morning.

Here are the highlights!

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1:59p ET

Live leaderboard

5:01p ET

Ryan Preece Wins Stage 1 as Fords Dominates Early at Talladega

4:43p ET

Chase Briscoe and His Team's Rough Pit Stop

4:12p ET

Tyler Reddick Hits Early Engine Trouble On Track

3:09p ET

Tyler Reddick Announces Extension With 23XI

1:59p ET

What to know ahead of Talladega

Live Coverage for this began on 1:59p ET
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