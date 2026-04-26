NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Highlights From Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Tyler Reddick was awarded the provisional pole for today's race after qualifying was rained out Saturday morning.

Here are the highlights!

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Sort By Oldest 1:59p ET Live leaderboard 5:01p ET Ryan Preece Wins Stage 1 as Fords Dominates Early at Talladega 4:43p ET Chase Briscoe and His Team's Rough Pit Stop 4:12p ET Tyler Reddick Hits Early Engine Trouble On Track 3:09p ET Tyler Reddick Announces Extension With 23XI 1:59p ET What to know ahead of Talladega

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