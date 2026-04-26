1:59p ET
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Highlights From Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Updated: Apr 26, 2026 - 4:12 PM ET
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tyler Reddick was awarded the provisional pole for today's race after qualifying was rained out Saturday morning.
Here are the highlights!
6 posts
5:01p ET
Ryan Preece Wins Stage 1 as Fords Dominates Early at Talladega
4:43p ET
Chase Briscoe and His Team's Rough Pit Stop
4:12p ET
Tyler Reddick Hits Early Engine Trouble On Track
3:09p ET
Tyler Reddick Announces Extension With 23XI
1:59p ET
What to know ahead of Talladega
Live Coverage for this began on 1:59p ET
share
recommended
-
Tyler Reddick's 'Going to Break' Wins Record in 2026, Kevin Harvick Says
Inside The Garage: INDYCAR World's Attention Shifts to Upcoming Indy 500
Who Is Dystany Spurlock? Going Fast is Destiny for Black Woman Racer
-
4 Takeaways From Another Tyler Reddick Win, This One At Kansas
2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Lone Favorite for Talladega
Second Thoughts: Will Carson Hocevar Be Next First-Time Cup Winner?
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ty Gibbs Moves On Up After 1st Cup Win
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Reached
Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan Find Victory Lane Once Again
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Tyler Reddick's 'Going to Break' Wins Record in 2026, Kevin Harvick Says
Inside The Garage: INDYCAR World's Attention Shifts to Upcoming Indy 500
Who Is Dystany Spurlock? Going Fast is Destiny for Black Woman Racer
-
4 Takeaways From Another Tyler Reddick Win, This One At Kansas
2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Lone Favorite for Talladega
Second Thoughts: Will Carson Hocevar Be Next First-Time Cup Winner?
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ty Gibbs Moves On Up After 1st Cup Win
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Reached
Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan Find Victory Lane Once Again
Item 1 of 3