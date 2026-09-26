College Football Week 4 Highlights: Jeremiah Smith Torching Illinois
Week 4 of college football means conference play is underway, and the contenders and pretenders are beginning to present themselves.
No. 7 Ohio State starts its Big Ten schedule, hosting Illinois on "Big Noon Kickoff" (Noon ET on FOX). Texas is trying to remain the top-ranked team as Arch Manning is leading the No. 1 Longhorns against his uncle, Peyton's alma mater, No. 14 Tennessee (Noon ET).
Later, No. 4 Ole Miss tries to avoid a trap game against No. 21 Florida in Gainesville (3:30 p.m. ET). An old-time Big Ten slugfest ensues with No. 18 Michigan hosting No. 17 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET).
Finally, two West Coast powerhouses meet in a matchup with College Football Playoff implications as No. 20 Oregon tries to avoid a dreaded second loss and No. 12 USC continues on a path toward Lincoln Riley's first CFP appearance (7:30 p.m. ET).
Follow along for top moments and results.
No. 1 Texas 10, No. 14 Tennessee 3
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Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
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Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
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College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More
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2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan
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