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College Football Week 4 Highlights: Jeremiah Smith Torching Illinois
College Football

College Football Week 4 Highlights: Jeremiah Smith Torching Illinois

Updated: Sep 26, 2026 - 1:21 PM ET

Week 4 of college football means conference play is underway, and the contenders and pretenders are beginning to present themselves. 

No. 7 Ohio State starts its Big Ten schedule, hosting Illinois on "Big Noon Kickoff" (Noon ET on FOX). Texas is trying to remain the top-ranked team as Arch Manning is leading the No. 1 Longhorns against his uncle, Peyton's alma mater, No. 14 Tennessee (Noon ET). 

Later, No. 4 Ole Miss tries to avoid a trap game against No. 21 Florida in Gainesville (3:30 p.m. ET). An old-time Big Ten slugfest ensues with No. 18 Michigan hosting No. 17 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET). 

Finally, two West Coast powerhouses meet in a matchup with College Football Playoff implications as No. 20 Oregon tries to avoid a dreaded second loss and No. 12 USC continues on a path toward Lincoln Riley's first CFP appearance (7:30 p.m. ET).

Follow along for top moments and results. 

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12:43p ET

No. 7 Ohio State 21, Illinois 7

12:22p ET

No. 1 Texas 10, No. 14 Tennessee 3

Live Coverage for this began on 12:59p ET
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